Kansas basketball to retire jerseys of Thomas Robinson, Bill 'Skinny' Johnson this season

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball will honor two former players this season by retiring their jerseys.

The first will be Thomas Robinson, who wore No. 0 and will be recognized on Saturday when the Jayhawks face rival Missouri inside Allen Fieldhouse. He was a consensus All-American who’s also earned his share of Big 12 Conference and NCAA tournament honors, and played for a number of Big 12 title teams. During his career, Kansas reached the NCAA championship game in 2012.

The second will be Bill “Skinny” Johnson, who wore No. 33 and will be recognized on Jan. 22 when the Jayhawks play Cincinnati inside Allen Fieldhouse. Johnson, who died in Feb. 1980, was an All-American who won his share of conference titles. He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame, and will be represented by his son and more members of his family.

“(Robinson) wanted to do it last year, and I said, ‘Well, we play at Missouri,’” Kansas head coach Bill Self said this week during the latest “Hawk Talk with Bill Self” show. “He said, ‘Well, I’ll wait until next year then.’ So, he wanted this game.”

