Kansas basketball predicted to win Big 12 Conference, Hunter Dickinson leads player honors

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball is entering the season as the favorite to win the Big 12 Conference’s regular season title, after a vote by the league’s head coaches.

The Jayhawks didn’t receive all of the first place votes. Twelve went their way, while two went to the Houston Cougars. But it is clear the championship race is going to have to go through Lawrence, where head coach Bill Self and the reigning Big 12 regular season champions reside.

“For the 20th time in the 27-year history of the coaches’ preseason Big 12 poll, Kansas has been selected as the favorite to win the conference as the league announced the Big 12 Men’s Basketball preseason poll Friday,” a Kansas release state. “Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team and a coaches’ preseason poll was not conducted in the Big 12’s first season in 1996-97.”

Here is the Big 12 preseason poll

Kansas (12) — 168 Houston (2) — 153 Texas — 143 Baylor — 137 TCU — 113 Kansas State — 106 Iowa State — 95 Texas Tech — 80 West Virginia — 70 Oklahoma State — 57 Cincinnati — 55 Oklahoma — 54 BYU — 29 UCF — 14

Here are the Kansas basketball players who earned preseason honors

Center Hunter Dickinson is the Big 12’s preseason player of the year and its newcomer of the year. It’s the first time in conference history that one player is entering a season with both honors.

Dickinson, along with guard Dajuan Harris Jr., is on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is an honorable mention.

“I appreciate the coaches recognizing myself, Dajuan and Kevin,” Dickinson said in a separate Kansas release. “It says a lot about the potential of our team. Now we need to go prove it.”

