Kansas basketball no longer all-time NCAA wins leader: Which victories KU had to vacate

The University of Kansas men's basketball team did suffer one loss — or more specifically 15 — in an otherwise favorable ruling released Wednesday through the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

As a result, KU is no longer the NCAA's all-time winningest program, ceding that spot to Kentucky.

Among the penalties imposed by the IARP was that the Jayhawks must vacate 15 victories, including five in the NCAA Tournament, for using an ineligible player during the 2017-18 season. They advanced to the Final Four that year before falling to Villanova in the semifinals.

Then-freshman Silvio De Sousa, who was not referred to by name in the report, appeared in 20 games — 15 of them victories — for the Jayhawks that season after enrolling for the spring semester.

Without those wins, which are reflected in coach Bill Self's record as well, KU now has 2,370 all-time victories. Kentucky is now first with 2,377, and North Carolina remains in third place with 2,343, then Duke (2,273) and Syracuse (2,074).

Self had a record of 580-132 at KU before the penalties were imposed.

Additionally, KU must remove all public references to the vacated records from "athletics department stationery and banners in public areas." They also must return any trophies awarded by the NCAA.

The Jayhawks won both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships in 2017-18 before advancing to the NCAA Final Four.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas men's basketball loses NCAA all-time wins leader status