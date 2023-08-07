Kansas basketball loses exhibition matchup against Bahamian National Team in Puerto Rico

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball came up short Monday in the final exhibition matchup of its trip to Puerto Rico, with an 87-81 loss to the Bahamian National Team.

Although the Jayhawks won 92-87 against the Bahamian National Team just a couple days earlier, they won’t leave with a sweep. Considering Kansas topped a Puerto Rico Select Team in the first exhibition game of the trip 106-71, that means the Jayhawks’ record for the slate drops to 2-1. But that is still a winning record for an experience that saw head coach Bill Self’s squad compete against some professional-level talent.

“All weekend long, I feel like we competed well,” Kansas veteran guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. “The Bahamas team, they made us better. Even the Puerto Rico team made us better. But really we just got to come in, when we come back from break, come back and get better all the time, every day.”

Here are some takeaways from Kansas’ last matchup of the trip:

Dajuan Harris Jr. listened to Bill Self

Harris is one of the best point guards in college basketball, and through the first two games of the trip certainly showcased an ability to create opportunities for his teammates. But he wasn’t shooting the ball enough for Self. And both said on the KUAthletics.com livestream broadcast postgame that Self told Harris if he didn’t shoot at least five 3s he would take him out of the game.

Harris finished with 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field and 3-for-7 shooting from behind the arc — with one missed free throw as well. As the season unfolds, Harris said people should expect to see more of what he displayed Monday.

“Just being aggressive, shooting the 3-ball more, because I know that’s what we’re going to need for this team,” Harris said. “I’ve got to be able to make shots anyway, because teams like to go under on me a lot, so — because they don’t want me getting in the lane.”

It meant something to compete against professional athletes

The matchup Monday against the Bahamian National Team allowed Kansas to see its players go up against high-level professional athletes like Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon. Hield, despite being guarded well by Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. at times, still finished with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-11 shooting from behind the arc. Nicolas Timberlake, a guard who transferred to Kansas from Towson, certainly enjoyed the opportunity.

“It was definitely a good game for us, a tough one,” Timberlake said. “But, I mean, just getting to go up against the pros like that is always fun. And then, wish we could have won, but it’s what it is.”

Bill Self would have liked to see Kevin McCullar Jr. handle a certain aspect of the game differently

McCullar finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists Monday. He produced, although he could have shot the ball better considering he finished 7-for-16 from the field, 1-for-6 from behind the arc and 4-for-7 from the free-throw line. But when players on the Bahamian National Team talked a lot of trash to McCullar during the game, Self would have liked to see McCullar block out the noise a bit more.

Self said the extent to which the opposing players talked trash to McCullar got McCullar to do the same.

Self explained that’s exactly what the opponent wanted McCullar to do.

Bill Self had some more thoughts on the game

Self described this as a good game for Kansas, despite the loss. He thought the Jayhawks did some good things. But he noted as well that they didn’t execute down the stretch as well as they could have on both ends of the floor.

Self said Timberlake and freshmen guards Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson are all going to be really good players. But, Self added, those three aren’t quite used to the way Kansas operates yet in certain situations.

Returning forward KJ Adams Jr. came away with just three points, to go along with six rebounds, as he shot 1-for-2 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Self said postgame that Adams has been bothered by a sore knee for a couple days.

Kansas shot 14-for-23 (60.9%) on free throws Monday. From Self’s perspective, that sounded a lot better than how he felt like they performed in that respect.

“We’ll get better,” Self said. “We can be a very good defensive team. We’re not yet, but we’ll end up being a very good defensive team.”

