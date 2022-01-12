Kansas basketball survives Iowa State 62-61 thanks to late shot by Dajuan Harris Jr.

LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's 2021-22 regular season continued Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference matchup at home against Iowa State.

The Jayhawks came in off of a loss on the road against Texas Tech. The Cyclones came in off of a loss on the road against Oklahoma. The two sides tipped off in an evening matchup that was likely viewed by a number of interested viewers, as each team entered the night ranked in the top 25 of the latest coaches poll.

Did Kansas coach Bill Self see his team rebound after suffering their first defeat in Big 12 play? Did Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger's squad continue its fast start to the season, one it doesn't seem many expected to see? How did the crowd react when Roy Williams was recognized?

Here's what happened, with the latest news first, at Allen Fieldhouse:

FINAL: Kansas 62, Iowa State 61

The Jayhawks nearly suffered another loss, but thanks to a late shot from Dajuan Harris Jr. and then a defensive stop in the final seconds they were able to pull out a win.

Kansas leads 56-50 with 3:42 left in 2nd half

The Jayhawks have a six-point lead with less than four minutes left, but it's not clear if they have the momentum they need to top the Cyclones. Iowa State is still in this one, and Kansas keeps making some odd mistakes that lead to opportunities for points for the Cyclones.

David McCormack has seen some extended time for Kansas after not playing at all for much of the second half. He's had some positive and negative moments. It's clear that Bill Self still might not be sure with what he wants to do with the 5-spot.

Kansas leads 51-42 against Iowa State with 7:41 left in 2nd half

Kansas saw Jalen Coleman-Lands exit the floor during this stretch with 11:02 left and the Jayhawks leading 45-39. He took some sort of hit to the face, it appears, that led to a flagrant foul on an Iowa State player eventually after a review. And once play was stopped, he made his way off the floor toward the locker room.

Right now, Iowa State is on a scoring drought that's nearly three minutes long. The Cyclones have also only made one of their last seven attempts from the field.

Kansas isn't necessarily playing lights out offensively. It's not shooting that much better from the field than Iowa State. However, the Jayhawks aren't turning the ball over as regularly as they did in the first half and that's giving the Cyclones far less extra chances.

Kansas leads 45-37 against Iowa State with 11:37 left in 2nd half

It looks as if this could very well be a close one all the way to the end, with Iowa State not looking to fold as Kansas takes control in the second half. It'll be interesting to see how much the Jayhawks rely upon David McCormack. He hasn't played yet in the second half and only played 3:50 in the first half.

Kansas leads 43-35 against Iowa State with 14:17 left in 2nd half

The Jayhawks are on a 12-2 run to start the second half, and another 3-pointer from Ochai Agbaji has led to another timeout from the Cyclones. Agbaji is up to 18 points on the night. And Iowa State is 1-for-10 from the field in the second half with an 0-for-3 mark from behind the arc.

Kansas leads 38-33 against Iowa State with 16:15 left in 2nd half

The Cyclones have still yet to make a shot from the field in the second half, missing their first seven. The Jayhawks haven't hit a field goal in two and a half minutes, but are playing well enough defensively that it hasn't been much of an issue.

It's helped that Kansas has yet to turn the ball over at all in the second half, and Iowa State has done so twice. In the first half, the Jayhawks had turned the ball over 10 times and the Cyclones had done so seven times.

Kansas leads 37-33 against Iowa State with 18:46 left in 2nd half

Kansas came out of halftime with a starting five of Dajuan Harris Jr., Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Jalen Coleman-Lands and KJ Adams Jr., which meant that Coleman-Lands was in place of Jalen Wilson when it came to a comparison to the starting five. And just a bit more than a minute into the second half, Iowa State has already been forced to call a timeout. Kansas is leading 37-33 after a quick, 6-0 run.

A 3-pointer from Braun is what was the final moment prior to the timeout. He's up to nine points. Agbaji is still the leader for the Jayhawks, at 13 points.

HALFTIME: Iowa State 33, Kansas 31

After all that, only down 2 for #kubball pic.twitter.com/SAkSoAGX9U — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 12, 2022

Iowa State leads 26-23 against Kansas with 4:16 left in 1st half

Now it's Iowa State calling a timeout, as Kansas is down just three points now with a bit more than four minutes left in the first half. The Jayhawks have made five of their last six shots from the field, including one big bucket just now from Jalen Wilson. Kansas is now shooting 45 percent from the field, after starting the game much worse.

Points off turnovers is still a key area to watch, with how Iowa State has had the advantage there to this point. However, it's a positive thing for Kansas that it's down how much it is with how poor it's done in points off turnovers to this point. Evening it out would put the Jayhawks in the lead moving forward.

Iowa State leads 23-17 against Kansas with 6:48 left in 1st half

The Cyclones have led by as many as nine points early, but it seems as if the Jayhawks are starting to grow more comfortable now. Missing Remy Martin's energy offensively has been evident, at least to this point, for Kansas. Defensively, the Jayhawks have been doing well.

Aljaz Kunc and Tyrese Hunter each have five points to lead Iowa State. Ochai Agbaji has five points to lead Kansas.

Iowa State leads 21-13 against Kansas with 8:38 left in 1st half

Neither side has taken care of the ball particularly well, with Kansas at seven turnovers and Iowa State five. However, the Cyclones have 15 points off of those turnovers while the Jayhawks have only four.

Kansas looks lost in some respects early, especially offensively. Iowa State is pressuring consistently and now the Jayhawks are struggling to find quality looks.

The Cyclones are shooting much better from the field at this point.

Iowa State leads 16-10 against Kansas with 11:09 left in 1st half

Bill Self calls a timeout for the Jayhawks after they allow a quick, 5-0 run in less than 30 seconds. Now Kansas is trailing by six points with about 11 minutes left before halftime. Out of this break, Self goes with Mitch Lightfoot, Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr.

Iowa State leads 11-10 against Kansas with 11:33 left in 1st half

Bobby Pettiford, Jalen Coleman-Lands and David McCormack all subbed in for Kansas during this stretch, which at the end of this break still has the Jayhawks trailing. However, now it's just a one-point game with about 11 and a half minutes left before halftime. If the Jayhawks can start shooting the ball better, they could take control in this one as turnovers have been an issue for both sides.

This is Pettiford's first appearance for Kansas for some time. It's been hit or miss for him, in terms of quality play, so far. His only entry on the box score so far is a turnover.

Iowa State leads 7-5 against Kansas with 15:58 left in 1st half

KJ Adams making his presence known early pic.twitter.com/oLaM6GzMt3 — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 12, 2022

Tristan Enaruna started the game off with a dunk for the Cyclones, and they lead 7-5 against the Jayhawks early a little more than four minutes into the game. Kansas has had some quality looks, they just haven't fallen as regularly as Iowa State's have. In KJ Adams Jr.'s first start this season for Kansas, he had a dunk that energized the crowd and himself as well.

It begins

The tip was won by Iowa State, and this one is underway.

Roy Williams made it

Roy Williams is back in Allen Fieldhouse. He’s sitting courtside across from the #KUbball bench. No Jayhawk sticker. Here he is talking with Greg Gurley pregame. pic.twitter.com/lSCax0eBM9 — Matt Tait (@mctait) January 12, 2022

Bill Self provides some injury updates on Kansas

Self says on a pregame show that he hopes to have Bobby available tonight, even if he doesn't play a ton.



Says Clemence injured his toe yesterday in practice and it swelled on him. Doesn't know if it's short term or not.



Says Remy is nicked up. #kubball — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 12, 2022

Here's who's starting

Jalen Wilson appears on a Kansas pregame show

The redshirt sophomore forward had his best offensive game of the season against Texas Tech, although it came in a loss, and ahead of this game appeared on a Kansas pregame show. Wilson said he focuses on doing what he can to help his team. After the loss, he said the first thing they have to do better at is play harder and be more aggressive.

Wilson also said that bond with Tristan Enaruna, who transferred to Iowa State from Kansas ahead of this season, will always be there. However, Wilson is still looking to beat his former teammate.

Fred Quartlebaum appears on a Kansas pregame show

Quartlebaum is the Jayhawks' director of basketball operations, but he's filling in for Norm Roberts today with Roberts out due to COVID-19 protocols. So, Quartlebaum appeared on a Kansas pregame show because Iowa State became his scout. He talked about how well the Cyclones are coached, and that they play extremely fast.

Quartlebaum is looking for Kansas to remain disciplined defensively, especially at the end of the shot clock. He knows they have to be locked in on Izaiah Brockington, with how well Brockington is playing. Quartlebaum also described Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter as the head that controls the body for the Cyclones, and added they have to cut him off.

Is Cam Martin available for Kansas?

It appears as if Cam Martin, who is supposed to be redshirting this season, has been more involved in warmups for Kansas than usual. With Zach Clemence seemingly unavailable, could the Jayhawks be removing Martin's redshirt so they have another scholarship big-man available? We'll have to wait and see how the super-senior forward is used, if at all.

Tristan Enaruna is back inside Allen Fieldhouse

Tristan Enaruna is back inside Allen Fieldhouse. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds for #kubball last season before transferring to @CycloneMBB.



This year, he averages 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Enaruna has started every game. pic.twitter.com/Hnf8EQceqV — Sam Lance (@samlance_) January 12, 2022

Looks like Kansas will be without Zach Clemence

Zach Clemence not dressed to play. Has a walking boot on his right foot. #kubball — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 11, 2022

Jalen Coleman-Lands warming up

JCL getting shots up ahead of facing his former team #kubball pic.twitter.com/Cji0JQV4DW — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 11, 2022

Roy Williams is here

George Conditt IV warming up early for the Cyclones

George Conditt IV one of the guys out early warming up for Iowa State pic.twitter.com/00pjh9LwV3 — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 11, 2022

Ochai Agbaji's warming up for the Jayhawks

Is Bobby Pettiford set to make his return for Kansas?

