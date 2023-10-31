Kansas basketball guard Nicolas Timberlake reacts to Jayhawks' Illinois exhibition game
Check out what Kansas basketball guard Nicolas Timberlake had to say Tuesday ahead of the Jayhawks' exhibition game Wednesday against Fort Hays State.
Check out what Kansas basketball guard Nicolas Timberlake had to say Tuesday ahead of the Jayhawks' exhibition game Wednesday against Fort Hays State.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
This isn't the first time Embiid has emulated wrestling tag team D-Generation X at a high cost.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 9 of the fantasy football season!
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
The high fantasy hopes for Minnesota's starting goalie are falling — and fast.
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
Philadelphia will certainly scour the market between now and February’s trade deadline for a similar All-Star return that helps the Sixers compete with the Celtics and Bucks in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
The Vikings are getting some much-needed help at quarterback.
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.