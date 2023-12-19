Kansas basketball freshman guard Johnny Furphy will miss Dec. 22 home game against Yale

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball will be without freshman guard Johnny Furphy on Friday when it plays Yale inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Monday during the latest edition of the “Hawk Talk with Bill Self” show that Furphy, who has been in their rotation, will miss the game due to a family commitment. It’ll be the first matchup that Furphy will miss this season. He most recently played a role in No. 2 Kansas (10-1) beating Indiana (7-3, 2-0 in Big Ten Conference) this past Saturday in a 75-71 victory.

“He’ll miss the Yale game in large part because of a family commitment that he had to be at, and certainly we’ve known this for months — that this could potentially happen,” Self said. “So, we will be without Johnny on Friday.”

Furphy, who has one start in 11 appearances this season, was supposed to miss the Indiana game as well. According to Self, Furphy stayed around longer than previously planned. But Furphy left Sunday morning.

So far this season, Furphy is averaging a little more than 13 minutes per game. As he’s acclimated to the college ranks, he hasn’t been a significant focal point offensively but he has shot the ball well — 21-for-42 (50%) from the field, 12-for-31 (38.7%) from behind the arc and 4-for-6 (66.7%) from the free-throw line. All in all, he’s averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Furphy has flashed in some high-profile games, although those performances might not pop off the stat sheet like his 15 points against Manhattan or 10 points against Kansas City. The more he continues to gain comfort defensively, the more those opportunities to play significant minutes should come as Big 12 Conference play gets going. But for now he has his family commitment to attend to, and he’ll be able to be around them for the holiday season.

“He’s back home in Melbourne at the moment,” Self said about Furphy, who’s from Australia. “So, he doesn’t have to go home with anybody else, because he can — he had time to get home.”

Indiana's Kaleb Banks (10) is blocked by Kansas' Johnny Furphy (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Kansas men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

