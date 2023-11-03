Kansas basketball forward Parker Braun previews Jayhawks' regular season opener
Check out what Kansas basketball forward Parker Braun had to say Friday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Monday at home that will start their season.
Check out what Kansas basketball forward Parker Braun had to say Friday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Monday at home that will start their season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
Levis will naturally have his ups and downs as a rookie, but Tennessee needs to find out if he's a QB they can build around going forward.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Which AFC juggernaut will provide the most fantasy football juice in Week 9: the Bills or the Bengals?
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the top men's college players to watch and way-too-early Final Four favorites and sleepers ahead of the season.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 9 in the NFL.
Can an NFL player win a major award while barely playing?
The past four seasons have averaged eight trades that included three or more teams. That’s nearly double the amount over the previous decade. Why is that?
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.