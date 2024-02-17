Kansas basketball finally earns another Big 12 road win with its victory at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continued Saturday with a 67-57 road win in Big 12 Conference play against Oklahoma.

Here are a few takeaways from the No. 7 Jayhawks' victory against the No. 21 Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12):

Late 1st half run gives Kansas basketball a chance in 2nd half

It would be an understatement to say Kansas (20-6, 8-5 in Big 12) struggled through most of the first half. The Jayhawks’ shots from behind the arc wouldn’t fall with any regularity, and their defense when Oklahoma decided to take threes proved to be underwhelming as well. At one point, the Sooners led by as many as 11 points — 34-23.

But just after Oklahoma took that 11-point lead, Kansas went on a 6-0 run into halftime to wrap up the first half only down 34-29. It provided the Jayhawks with a far more manageable deficit to work with in the second half.

Kevin McCullar Jr’s return comes in a win

After missing a couple of games due to injury, graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. returned to Kansas’ starting lineup. Although there was talk about him potentially having a more limited role in his first game back, he still ended up playing 35 minutes — just less than what he came in averaging. With that time on the court, he finished with 10 points and eight rebounds — including a 3-pointer about midway through the second half that gave his team the lead for good.

It wasn’t by any means an efficient night offensively for McCullar, who shot 4-for-14 from the field, 2-for-8 from behind the arc and 0-for-2 from the free-throw line. He also had a few turnovers and four fouls. But there were teammates of his who were able to step up, and senior center Hunter Dickinson finished with a 20-point and 16-rebound double-double.

A critical victory, late in Big 12 play

Kansas is still going to need help if it’s going to come away with another Big 12 regular-season title. No. 3 Houston (22-3, 9-3 in Big 12) and No. 10 Iowa State (20-5, 9-3 in Big 12) are still tied at the top with some room behind them. And while the Jayhawks get to play the Cougars again later this season, Self and company won’t get another chance to play the Cyclones unless it’s in the conference tournament.

This is just the second time in conference play that Kansas has won a game on the road.

Kansas basketball guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) lays up the ball past Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) in the first half of a game Saturday against Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

