Kansas basketball will face Creighton during next season’s Big 12-Big East Battle

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball will face a team that’s coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance during next season’s Big 12-Big East Battle.

The Jayhawks, representing the Big 12 Conference, are going to go up against Creighton in a Dec. 4, 2024 road contest — according to a KU release. The Bluejays, representing the Big East Conference, reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament this past season before their season came to a close. As it turns out, Kansas and Creighton could have matched up during the NCAA tournament — both were in the Midwest region — but they would have each had to reached Elite Eight in order to do so and the Jayhawks lost in the round of 32.

Kansas had the advantage in the overall series against Creighton at 11-6, with six-straight victories. The Jayhawks and Bluejays last met up during the 2022 NCAA tournament, when coach Bill Self’s squad won in the round of 32 as it made its run to another national championship. Both teams, though, will have remarkably different rosters this time around.

Last season, Kansas faced reigning national champion UConn during this event. The Jayhawks, playing at home, were able to defeat the Huskies. KU left this past season as one of only three teams to beat UConn as the Huskies as they went on to win a second-straight national title.

