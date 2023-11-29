Kansas basketball escapes non-conference matchup against Eastern Illinois with a victory

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball never trailed Tuesday during its non-conference matchup at home against Eastern Illinois.

The No. 6 Jayhawks, led by coach Bill Self, took the initial lead in the first half and never gave it up. They went into halftime up 13 points, during a stretch in which they led by as many as 17. Despite the Panthers out-scoring Self and company in the second half, Kansas still pulled out a 71-63 win.

But amid that play in the second half came times when it looked as if the Jayhawks (6-1) might collapse and allow the victory to slip away. Without about five minutes left, they held what was just a one point lead. And considering a matchup at home Friday against No. 4 UConn awaits, the issues that nearly led to an upset defeat at home against Eastern Illinois loom large.

“I think we just probably let them get too comfortable,” said Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson, who finished with a 25-point and 13-rebound double-double. “We were up 17 … but I think guys just started to get in a couple easy ones and started — the basket started getting bigger for them and they ended up going 9-for-22 from 3. But I think we just did a bad job of letting them get too comfortable out there. I think we need to do a better job of making teams uncomfortable, really getting into them, and I think that’ll force some more turnovers and some more bad shots.”

Jayhawks graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. rejected the idea that he and his teammates were overlooking Eastern Illinois, and that a mindset like that contributed to the problems that persisted against the Panthers. He noted after his 18-point, five-assist and three-rebound performance that they’re taking things one game at a time. But Self allowed that it was only natural that someone might overlook a game like this.

It’s a contest that’s sandwiched in between a couple of ranked matchups last week at the Maui Invitational and the upcoming UConn matchup. It’s a game against an Eastern Illinois (3-5) team that isn’t in one of the major conferences or thriving consistently yet this season. If Self and company were considering using it to rest their four main starters, because he did indicate fatigue continues to be a factor right now, it likely didn’t take long in the second half to come to the realization that wouldn’t be able to happen.

Self, though, noted that they needed to play a game this week. There are benefits that come with it, from his perspective. It’s just a matter of capitalizing on them so they’re capable of protecting home court Friday against the Huskies.

“We needed to play,” Self said. “We needed situations. We needed different things. Playing last Wednesday and not playing until Friday, nine days, is too long even with travel. So, what it gave us was a win. And it gave us a chance to stress and sweat, which is going to happen a ton this year. So, I think it was probably good in that regard.”

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self talks to an official during the first half of a game against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday in Lawrence.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball escapes game vs. Eastern Illinois with a victory