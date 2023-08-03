Kansas basketball earns commitment from international prospect Johnny Furphy, per report

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball added to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday with the commitment of Johnny Furphy.

Furphy, who told 247Sports the news, is an international prospect. He’s listed as a 6-foot-7 and 180-pound small forward. And he’s reclassifying in order to join the Jayhawks for the upcoming season.

“I think everybody knows that Kansas is one of the basketball programs in the United States but what made the difference in the end was coach Self explaining the role he had in mind for me,” Furphy said in an interview with 247Sports. “To be honest, I was nervous about coming to such a big program but coach (Bill) Self has given me confidence that he both wants and needs me at Kansas.”

Furphy’s commitment brings Kansas to 11 scholarship players for the upcoming season. He adds to a 2023 recruiting class that had lost two incoming freshmen in Chris Johnson, who backed out and chose Texas instead, and Marcus Adams Jr., who ended up at Gonzaga. Furphy now joins Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell, both guards, as incoming freshmen.

In addition to what Furphy provides as a talent, he also provides valuable depth for a program that’s in line to be one of the national championship favorites this season. Kansas is currently in Puerto Rico for a few exhibition games that’ll be played Aug. 3, 5 and 7. Late Night in the Phog then follows Oct. 6.

“I think the scale of Kansas, I think it was an opportunity that was really appealing for myself and my family,” Furphy told 247Sports. “We just thought it was the best situation for me and my basketball so I am really excited to get started. I have heard a lot of amazing things about Kansas so this opportunity was really appealing for us.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball earns commitment from Johnny Furphy, per report