Kansas basketball coaches Bill Self, Brandon Schneider like Big 12 tourneys in Kansas City

Brett Yormark said the Big 12 Conference’s basketball championships could remain in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center through 2031, when he spoke at the league’s basketball media days this past week.

The Big 12 commissioner, however, cautioned that nothing is definitive as the conference considers extending the championships’ stays, with a hope those are finalized by spring. Yormark said the Big 12 is excited about the prospect of calling Kansas City home for the foreseeable future, and the decision would have the support of the Kansas Jayhawks’ two head basketball coaches.

“I think, personally, that it’s the best neutral court that there is to have a tournament,” Kansas head men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “That was a joke.”

Self continued: “I love it in Kansas City. I think what Iowa State brings to it, what us and K-State bring to it. I think even for schools outside our area it guarantees you're playing in a real atmosphere. You look across America, and you watch these conference tournaments the first day and sometimes the second day, it looks like there’s 1,000 people in the stands. And that’ll never happen here in Kansas City.”

The Big 12’s women’s tournament had recently been held at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. However, it’s moving to the T-Mobile Center — where the men’s tournament has been. Brandon Schneider, Kansas’ head women’s basketball coach, is in favor of that as well.

Schneier said he’s always liked the Municipal Auditorium, but with how many great players he feels his league has he thinks they’re all deserving of playing in a venue like the T-Mobile Center. This year, his team is a contender for the Big 12’s regular season and tournament championships on the women’s side. Self’s squad is on the men’s side, too.

“I’ve just never been a part of a better environment,” Schneider said. “I think our men’s tournament here has long been regarded as, by far, the best in the country. And I think that that’s something that we can try to build and build upon and create that same type of vibe.”

