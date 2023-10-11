Kansas basketball coach Bill Self faces no further penalties from NCAA investigation

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend both avoided major NCAA penalties Wednesday when an Independent Accountability Resolution Process report reduced the level of their alleged infractions.

The case alleged that Self "failed to cooperate, failed to promote and atmosphere of compliance and failed to monitor his staff, including the assistant men's basketball coach (presumably Townsend)."

The infractions case "concerned impermissible recruiting contacts, recruiting inducements, recruiting activities and extra benefits alleged to be offered or provided by apparel company, two apparel company employees and an apparel company outside consultant to men's basketball prospective student-athletes and men's basketball student-athletes."

Self's alleged involvement initially was considered a Level I violation, as was two concerning Townsend. But the report labeled Self's violation as Level III and Townsend's a Level II and a Level III. By avoiding Level I charges, they also escaped a stiffer show-cause penalty.

According to the report, Self and Townsend in 2017-18 "failed to report the sharing of apparel company outside consultant's contact information, and the calls between apparel company outside consultant and guardian for men's basketball student-athlete No. 1 to the institution's compliance staff."

Unnamed in the report, athlete No. 1, is believed to be Silvio De Sousa, who joined the KU basketball team for the 2018 spring semester. One of the penalties imposed by the NCAA was that the Jayhawks had to vacated 15 victories in the 20 games where De Sousa participated.

Neither Self nor Townsend faces further NCAA sanctions after KU self-imposed the following penalties on the program during the 2022-23 academic year, plus suspended both coaches for the first four games of the 2022-23 season:

A financial penalty of $5,000 plus 1% of the men's basketball budget.

A reduction of scholarships totaling three over the course of the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years.

Reduction in total official visits permitted in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

A six-week ban on recruiting communications with all men's basketball prospects for 2022-23.

A six-week ban on unofficial visits in 2022-23.

A 14-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days for 2022-23.

Prohibiting the men's basketball staff from hosting any official visits during the 2022 Late Night event.

