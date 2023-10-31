Kansas basketball coach Bill Self previews Jayhawks' exhibition game vs. Fort Hays State
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Tuesday ahead of the Jayhawks' exhibition game Wednesday against Fort Hays State.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Tuesday ahead of the Jayhawks' exhibition game Wednesday against Fort Hays State.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
Bill Self and the Jayhawks were defiant in the face of a lengthy NCAA investigation and came out the other side virtually unscathed. It's another lesson in how toothless the governing body is at enforcing its own rules.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
This isn't the first time Embiid has emulated wrestling tag team D-Generation X at a high cost.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 9 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Duke is loaded and hunting for hardware while seeking to fend off North Carolina and Miami in a top-heavy ACC.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?