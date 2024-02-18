Kansas basketball coach Bill Self reacts to Jayhawks' Big 12 Conference win at Oklahoma
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks picked up a Big 12 Conference win against Oklahoma.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks picked up a Big 12 Conference win against Oklahoma.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
Kansas made easy work of the nation's best defense in a top-10 clash to reset the top of the Big 12.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James face off once again as the captains and leading vote-getters from their respective conferences.
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
Hideki Matsuyama pulled out two ridiculous shots and nearly matched the course record at Riviera Country Club on Sunday afternoon.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Sunday's forecast is miserable.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The UFC has a new featherweight champion.
The judging was a major subplot in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
NBA All-Star Saturday was all about Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
The Wooden Award winner is running it back.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
The Division II center set a single-game high for all divisions.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday's mass shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire" and killed a 43-year-old mother and local radio DJ.