Kansas basketball coach Bill Self shares his thoughts ahead of the Kansas City matchup
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Monday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Tuesday against Kansas City at home.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Daniels, the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, has missed most of the season due to a back injury.
Five of the top 11 teams in the country will compete in Hawaii this week, including Kansas, Purdue and Marquette.
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It's the last week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues. Andy Behrens reveals the top adds to help you make the postseason.
After a conversation with manager Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts will stop playing right field next season.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
Wilfried Nancy quickly revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
If we take note of what the criteria actually is — which coach's team exceeded expectations most, not who's the flat-out best coach — then it's hard to argue Shane Steichen's body of work.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Tyrod Taylor could return to the Giants soon.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.