Kansas basketball coach Bill Self, players react to Jayhawks' win against UConn
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
The defending national champions rolled past New Hampshire on Monday night to break the record previously held by North Carolina.
An injury doesn’t put an end to a dynasty, though when one is at its tail end anyway, it does put a damper on it.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Daniels, the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, has missed most of the season due to a back injury.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Tiger Woods turned in another solid performance in another comeback, but what lies ahead for the legend?
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
James Harden felt betrayed by Daryl Morey when the max deal he was promised never materialized.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.
We have kind of a cosmic gumbo: the NBA’s two most decorated bluebloods alongside three franchises that have never won a title; four top-10 offenses and three top-10 defenses; five members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and eight members of the 2022-23 All-NBA team; and a Zion in a pear tree.
McCord threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season as Ohio State's starter.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.