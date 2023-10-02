Kansas basketball coach Bill Self addresses Arterio Morris' dismissal with the media
Here's some of what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Monday following the recent arrest and dismissal of Arterio Morris.
The Texas transfer allegedly raped a woman at a KU dorm in August. He reached a plea deal regarding a 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend on Sept. 14.
The Texas transfer pleaded no contest to assaulting an ex-girlfriend earlier this week.
