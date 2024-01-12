Kansas basketball coach Bill Self, player preview Jayhawks' game against Oklahoma
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and one of his players had to say Friday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday against Oklahoma.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and one of his players had to say Friday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Saturday against Oklahoma.
If you live in Buffalo, love the Bills and need some beer money, boy does the team have a job for you.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. History hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Carroll's comments on Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
Mayo played eight seasons with the Patriots and became a linebackers coach after retiring.
Mayo will become the youngest coach in the NFL.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety missed three games after injuring his knee.
The average NBA game was decided by more than 25 points on Thursday.
Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan for Belichick.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.