Kansas basketball coach Bill Self reacts to Jayhawks' win in Hawaii against Tennessee

Purdue is now the first Big Ten team in history to grab the No. 1 ranking in three consecutive seasons.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
In Marquette's 73-59 victory in the tournament's semifinals, Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart took exception to some trash talk he received.
Marquette vs. Purdue is a great Maui Invitational title game.
Daniels, the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, has missed most of the season due to a back injury.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Michigan won its third straight against Ohio State on Saturday and will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Firing Frank Reich on Monday is just the latest of Panthers team owner David Tepper's impulsive whims, which are having a major impact on Carolina's attempts to build a winning culture.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company. Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken). Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more. Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.
The Eagles keep finding ways to win close games, and Hurts' ability to deliver in key moments is a big reason why.
The Eagles have the best record in football. Can the Bills give them a serious challenge?
Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have a budding AFC South rivalry that could fill fantasy box scores for years to come.
Mike Elko will be making a return to Texas A&M.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens now have the best record in the AFC.