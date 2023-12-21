Kansas basketball coach Bill Self previews Jayhawks' upcoming home game against Yale
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Thursday ahead of the Jayhawks' upcoming game Friday at home against Yale.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Thursday ahead of the Jayhawks' upcoming game Friday at home against Yale.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
“It’s a combination of everything.”
You read that right: the NFL is voluntarily eliminating commercials from Saturday night's Peacock-exclusive game between the Bills and Chargers.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
Sanders didn't specify what role Sapp would have with the team.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
Travis Kelce doesn't want Bill Belichick in the AFC West.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Grayson Allen has been an ... interesting player throughout his career, but should fantasy managers trade for him? Here is a rundown of players to target or send out.
Barcelona's financially motivated friendly on Thursday in Dallas only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.