Kansas basketball coach Bill Self, players react to Jayhawks' North Carolina Central win
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and his players had to say after the Jayhawks won their season opener against North Carolina Central.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and his players had to say after the Jayhawks won their season opener against North Carolina Central.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
The men’s basketball season will kick off officially on Nov. 6.
Bill Self and the Jayhawks were defiant in the face of a lengthy NCAA investigation and came out the other side virtually unscathed. It's another lesson in how toothless the governing body is at enforcing its own rules.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
Renee Miller examines the tight end position and recommends which players will remain valuable for fantasy football.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a high school math class.
The Chargers shut down the Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium for their second straight win.
Opening night in men's college basketball lacked any buzz until an unheralded program from the Sun Belt Conference delivered a stunning upset.
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
There haven't been many great QB performances this season.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 10.
The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.
Each vulnerability offers a reminder of how much better the Eagles can still become.
Now that the winning has dried up in New England, sentiment is growing among media and fans that Belichick should be gone before season's end. That wouldn't be fair, to multiple people.
Guns were “a regular presence” in the New Mexico State locker room last season, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.