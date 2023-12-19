Kansas basketball coach Bill Self, players react to Jayhawks' win at Indiana
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks picked up a significant win on the road against Indiana.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Saturday after the Jayhawks picked up a significant win on the road against Indiana.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Buffalo was +3000 to win the Super Bowl before beating the Chiefs. Now the Bills are at +1200.
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
It’s the calm before the storm of the conference season, when basketball teams are on break for academic finals and those that are playing are putting up blowout scores against lesser opponents.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
Udoka had critical words for officials postgame after what he described as a "blatant" missed call.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.