Kansas basketball coach Bill Self hopes charity exhibition games become a regular event

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Before the start of Kansas basketball’s exhibition Sunday against Illinois, Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood took some time to remind the State Farm Center crowd why they were there.

An opportunity for each side to test itself was about to take place ahead of the upcoming season. One of the teams would technically win at the end of the evening, and Illinois would eventually be that side — winning 82-75 in a game no one could foul out of. But this was a charity exhibition as well, that was raising money to help with the ongoing recovery efforts because of the wildfires in Maui in Hawaii.

It was an example of how two college programs could come together for a common goal to help others. People in the stands and elsewhere appeared very receptive to it before, during and after the exhibition. And Jayhawks coach Bill Self is in favor of efforts like this becoming a regular part of the sports calendar.

“It should be in my opinion,” Self said. “Now, granted, each year you have to appeal and submit a waiver to get accepted. But with as many things that are going on in our world right now, and tragedies all around us, I hope that this is something that is available to schools if they feel like they want to do something for others. So, I hope so. I think it was good the NCAA allowed it.”

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self speaks with the media Oct. 18 in Kansas City during Big 12 Conference media days.

