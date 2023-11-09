Kansas basketball coach Bill Self talks Jamari McDowell’s status, more ahead of Manhattan

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball has a chance to start the regular season 2-0, with its next game Friday against Manhattan.

The No. 1 Jayhawks (1-0) topped North Carolina Central earlier this week at home in their season opener. The Jaspers (1-0) topped Bryant earlier this week on the road in their season opener. It’ll be another opportunity for Kansas coach Bill Self and his team to protect home court inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Here are a few things to think about before the scheduled 7 p.m. tip-off:

Bill Self addresses health of Jamari McDowell, Johnny Furphy

Freshman guard Jamari McDowell missed Monday’s season opener due to injury, but Self anticipates McDowell being available Friday against Manhattan. McDowell helps provide more depth off the bench when he can play. That’s evidenced by how McDowell was used during the team’s two recent exhibition games.

Self also said that he thinks freshman guard Johnny Furphy is doing well, but added he doesn’t think Furphy is 100% healthy yet. Furphy has been dealing with shin splints, which caused him to miss the Illinois exhibition. Furphy did play in the exhibition against Fort Hays State and in the season opener earlier this week.

Bill Self provides some perspective on Kansas’ perimeter shooting

Kansas struggled mightily to hit 3s during its two recent exhibition games. Then, in the season opener, the Jayhawks looked like they could be one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation. But Self said they’re both not as poor from deep as they were in those exhibition games, and not as good as they were in the season opener.

In those two recent exhibition games, Kansas shot 22.5% (9-for-40) from behind the arc. In the season opener, it shot 56.5% (13-for-23) from behind the arc. Self hopes that, as a team, they can be at 36-to-38% over the course of the season from behind the arc.

Bill Self highlights why he likes how Kansas’ schedule opens up

There’s been some discussion across the college basketball landscape about whether or not there should be more high-profile matchups when the season begins. It’s a perspective Self understands, and he even went as far as to say it’s better for the sport to start with significant games like that. But when it comes to Kansas, specifically, Self likes having a couple of games to play through before the Jayhawks have to play a game like their Champions Classic contest against No. 16 Kentucky.

This season, Kansas has two games at home — against North Carolina Central and Manhattan — before it will play Kentucky in Chicago. Self said he thinks his Jayhawks have a better chance to play at a higher level against Kentucky with those first two games scheduled when they are. And he also likes that they’ll be able to have more film on Kentucky to study before tip-off.

