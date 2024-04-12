Kansas basketball coach Bill Self highlights excellence of national champion UConn

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s schedule during the 2023-24 season had no shortage of challenging opponents, especially during non-conference play.

Before Big 12 Conference play began, the Jayhawks played Kentucky (neutral), Marquette (neutral), Tennessee (neutral), UConn (home), Missouri (home) and Indiana (away). In those games, KU coach Bill Self’s squad went 5-1 — with the lone loss coming against Marquette. And one of those teams Kansas beat, UConn, went on to with a national championship.

A lot of time has passed since the Jayhawks topped the Huskies in a 69-65 win inside Allen Fieldhouse. That was back at the start of December, when it looked as if Kansas could be a team that could make a similar run UConn went on to make. But Self, who noted his side beat the Huskies “as bad as we could,” certainly remembers it and had high praise for UConn on Thursday when he spoke after the Jayhawks’ team banquet.

“I actually think that team has to be recognized as one of the best, maybe — I thought Villanova in ’18 was as good a team that we ever played against,” said Self, referring to Kansas’ opponent in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in 2018. “But I think that that team has to be considered one of the three or four best teams of this century. I thought they were great. That told you how good we could be when we played well.”

UConn guard Stephon Castle didn’t play in that game, but Kansas did do well defending center Donovan Clingan and guard Cam Spencer. The Huskies’ biggest boost that day came from guard Tristen Newton, who finished with 31 points. After going into halftime with a seven-point lead, the Jayhawks had to hold on late as the visitors made a push for the win.

Kansas saw guard Kevin McCullar Jr., forward KJ Adams Jr. and center Hunter Dickinson all finish in double figures scoring against UConn. Jayhawks freshman guard Johnny Furphy also hit a couple significant 3s. Across the course of the home slate this past season, few games in Lawrence matched up to the same level of energy in the building that this one provided.

Adams revealed Thursday that he did watch UConn’s win in the national championship game against Purdue. He said he didn’t expect to be as emotional watching it as he was, considering he thought he and his teammates could have been in that position this season.

But, he added he hopes they can be there next year.

“They deserved it,” said Adams, whose team was one of just three to beat the Huskies during the season. “They did pretty well in the tournament and got to where they should have been. But hopefully we can do what they did next year.”

