Kansas basketball coach Bill Self reacts to Jayhawks' loss at home against BYU
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Tuesday after the Jayhawks suffered a loss at home in Big 12 Conference play against BYU.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Tuesday after the Jayhawks suffered a loss at home in Big 12 Conference play against BYU.
KU's previous loss to an unranked team at home took place in 2018.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Kansas made easy work of the nation's best defense in a top-10 clash to reset the top of the Big 12.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
The ease and specificity with which Payton referenced a "next” quarterback Tuesday did not resemble that of a coach thinking down the line.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Whether trying to sell high or acquire players with upside, it's time to talk deals with the default fantasy hockey trade deadline fast approaching.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
The USWNT lost to Mexico for just the second time ever — and no, nothing about it was fluky.
Justin Madubuike's 13 sacks tied the franchise record for most sacks by at DT.
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
There's plenty of movement in the latest version of the AP poll.