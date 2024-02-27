Kansas basketball coach Bill Self previews Jayhawks' Big 12 Conference game against BYU
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Monday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Tuesday against Big 12 Conference-foe BYU.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Monday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Tuesday against Big 12 Conference-foe BYU.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Kansas made easy work of the nation's best defense in a top-10 clash to reset the top of the Big 12.
North Carolina needed all of Davis' points as Miami mounted a late rally that threatened to spoil his historic night.
Jeff Jones experienced a heart attack in December and had to step away from the team last month to undergo cancer treatments.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
There's plenty of movement in the latest version of the AP poll.
Houston beat both Iowa State and Baylor last week to maintain its lead in the Big 12.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
In today's edition: MLB's uniform fiasco, the NFL's huge salary cap increase, the return of a cult hero, Baker's Dozen, and more.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Bieniemy has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.