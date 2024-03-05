Kansas basketball coach Bill Self, players preview senior night game against Kansas State
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say Monday ahead of the Jayhawks' game Tuesday on senior night against Kansas State.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
The Royals hope the new stadium can be open in time for the 2028 season.
Do Kansas bettors know something the rest of the country doesn't?
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Where might he land?
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Marquette will have to go up against UConn this week without Tyler Kolek, and Kansas has secured its worst conference record in the Bill Self era.
Russell Westbrook broke his left hand in the Clippers' win over the Wizards on Friday night.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
A surging Joaquin Niemann, a resurgent Anthony Kim and a painful penalty headline this week's Monday Leaderboard.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.