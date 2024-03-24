Kansas basketball coach Bill Self reacts to Jayhawks' NCAA tournament loss against Gonzaga
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say recently after the Jayhawks' season ended with a NCAA tournament loss against Gonzaga.
Check out what Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had to say recently after the Jayhawks' season ended with a NCAA tournament loss against Gonzaga.
It's the ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Bulldogs.
The women's tournament has 11 games that tip off before 6 p.m. ET. The men's tournament has two.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
With teams like Stanford, NC State, Utah and Tennessee, as well as mid-major powers and No. 1 seed Texas, this region is set for chaos.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
After a 72-52 win over Kansas, Cincinnati will now take on Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
This might be one of the craziest years ever for the coaching carousel with all the movement that could take place after the season.
In today's edition: Make kickoffs great again, the team without a school, Denver's revolving door, jet suit racing, and more.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Dusty May led the Owls on a Final Four run last season and quickly brought the program to the national stage.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.