Kansas basketball’s Bill Self explains why he almost didn’t coach in 2022 NCAA tournament

On April 4, 2022, head coach Bill Self led Kansas basketball to a NCAA tournament title with a 72-69 win against North Carolina in the championship game in New Orleans.

It was the end of a run that saw Self guide the Jayhawks to the second national title of his tenure with the program. It was the end of a run that saw the team tested, time and again, before prevailing in the end.

And, speaking this past Wednesday during the Big 12 Conference's annual media days, according to Self he almost wasn’t a part of it.

Throughout that run, Kansas was still facing a NCAA infractions case that was being handled through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That process wasn’t finalized until the complete findings were released, with some new penalties and others already self-imposed, earlier this month. And, from Self’s explanation during Big 12 media days in Kansas City, one of the penalties could have been him self-imposing a ban on him participating in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

“I was at the point, guys, I would have done just about anything to get it over with,” said Self, referring to a case that had already been ongoing for multiple years at that point. “For the protection of our players and for the future — not knowing the process or trusting the process whatsoever.”

Self reiterated he didn’t see that as an admission of guilt, but as an attempt to move the process forward. He added that it came about the week his father died during the 2021-22 season, and that his father had told him to get the ordeal behind him. So, as he reflected on the decision to offer that suspension, he noted there were things going on in his life that likely influenced him.

Looking back, Self considers that a potential disaster avoided that would have negatively affected the current players on that team. Kansas ended up performing better than he thought it would at one point, considering the regular season included an 18-point loss at home against Kentucky. Instead of missing out on the run, he was a part of each moment of a season that included a Big 12 Conference regular season title and Big 12 tournament title.

“It worked out much better,” Self said, “yeah.”

