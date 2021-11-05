As Kansas basketball awaits ruling on its own case, Bill Self reacts to OSU’s postseason ban

LAWRENCE — The news came Wednesday that the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program had been banned from postseason play for one year, in addition to receiving other penalties, much to the surprise of Kansas head coach Bill Self.

The Cowboys will not compete in the upcoming Big 12 Conference or NCAA tournaments. That was upheld by the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee, which ruled on a case that originated from an FBI investigation that included a now-former assistant coach, after a lengthy process.

Self, a former Oklahoma State athlete and assistant coach, is disappointed for those associated with the OSU program.

“I hate it for our league,” Self said after Kansas’ exhibition victory against Emporia State. “I hate it for (Cowboys head coach) Mike (Boynton). I hate it for their players, all those things.”

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg, Boynton and others expressed their disappointment in the decision. An OSU release stated the postseason ban is believed to be “unprecedented,” considering there were “no violations in the areas of institutional control, failure to monitor, recruiting, head coach accountability, participation of an ineligible athlete or academic fraud.” Boynton was emotional while speaking about the ruling.

The Big 12’s commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, said in a statement regarding the OSU announcement that it concluded a difficult process for the university. He thinks the school’s leadership “was highly cooperative and made a compelling case for relief.” He added the penalties will be complied with.

“Conference rule prohibits an institution under an NCAA postseason ban from competing in the Big 12 Championship tournament during the effected season,” Bowlsby said. “It has been many years since any of our schools received such a ban and, as a result, I anticipate a policy review by our Athletics Directors to ensure that current stipulations remain appropriate.”

Kansas is still awaiting the ruling on its own infractions case with its men’s basketball program, which is being handled by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. It is unclear when that will be decided. Kansas is alleged to have committed five Level I rules violations, with a lack of institutional control tag levied and one of head coach responsibility.

