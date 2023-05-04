Kansas basketball announces additions of transfers Arterio Morris, Nicolas Timberlake

LAWRENCE — Transfers Arterio Morris and Nicolas Timberlake have joined the Kansas men's basketball team.

Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed the transfers through a news release Wednesday. Morris and Timberlake add to a roster that will look much different than the one that earned a Big 12 Conference regular-season title this past season. And both will be immediately eligible to play for the Jayhawks.

RELATED: How Kansas men's basketball's roster looks next season after transfer portal, recruiting

RELATED: Michigan men’s basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson announces he’s transferring to Kansas

“Shooting was one of the things we needed to replace from last year’s team and with Nicolas we feel like we’ve done that,” Self said in the release. “He’s a proven shooter. He shot 42 percent from three last year which ranked high nationally, while averaging 18 points a game, which shows his scoring ability. Being a four-year guy at Towson, Nicolas comes here with a lot of experience.”

Then with Towson, Nicolas Timberlake (25) competes during a game against Northern Iowa on Dec. 17, 2022.

Timberlake will be a super-senior after spending the past five seasons competing for Colonial Athletic Association-side Towson. Morris was a freshman this past season at a fellow Big 12 program Texas. Both are poised to be relied upon significantly for a team that is set to lose Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr. to professional opportunities in the NBA, and others to the transfer portal.

Timberlake is an all-league talent. He was one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the nation this past season, hitting 41.6% of his attempts. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign.

Moris is a former 247Sports Composite five-star prospect who was the top point guard in the 2022 recruiting class. Appearing in 38 games off the bench, he helped Texas to a Big 12 tournament title and Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament. He averaged 11.7 minutes and 4.6 points per game.

“Arterio was highly recruited coming out of high school and we watched him a ton his senior year at Kimball,” Self said. “When he entered the portal, we went right after him. Arterio is one of the most talented guards in the country who hasn’t scratched the surface of his potential. He can defend. He can slide. His explosiveness and versatility will be a great addition to our team.”

Story continues

Then with Texas, Arterio Morris (2) drives to the basket during a game against Miami on March 26, 2023 in Kansas City.

Morris’ addition does come with scrutiny. In June 2022, he was arrested for an alleged assault that caused bodily injury to a family member and charged with a Class A misdemeanor. The Austin American-Statesman reported there was allegedly a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, and according to online records there is a jury trail that is scheduled to started this year on June 14.

But Morris’ addition has also come with the support of Jayhawks teammates. The Associated Press has reported that his attorney has maintained his innocence. And the case hasn’t kept him from joining Kansas.

“We are aware of the charge that Arterio is facing in the State of Texas,” Self said in a statement to The Topeka Capital-Journal. “In addition to working with our athletic department and campus administrators, we have also spoken at length with Arterio, his family, his former institution's University Student Affairs office and his former institution's Department of Athletics' Compliance and Administration offices. Based on these discussions, we are comfortable welcoming Arterio to the University of Kansas, and he is well-aware of the high standards and expectations that come with being a member of the Kansas Men's Basketball program. We fully expect him to meet those daily.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KU basketball adds transfers Arterio Morris, Nicolas Timberlake