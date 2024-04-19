Kansas basketball has already landed three transfers. Another will visit this weekend

Kansas, which has already landed three highly regarded perimeter players from the NCAA basketball transfer portal in Wisconsin’s AJ Storr, Florida’s Riley Kugel and South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo, will be entertaining two prospects — one from the portal and one from the high school class of 2025 — this weekend.

They are:

Rylan Griffen, a 6-foot-6 junior-to-be wing from Richardson, Texas, who averaged 11.2 points a game for Final Four participant Alabama last season.

Darius Acuff, a 6-2 senior-to-be point guard of Florida’s IMG Academy, who is ranked No. 4 nationally by 247Sports.com, No. 9 by Rivals.com and No. 10 by ESPN.com.

Griffen — he is said to have KU, Kentucky, Baylor, Auburn, Arizona and others on his list of schools — grabbed 3.4 rebounds and dished 1.9 assists per game in 36 games for the Crimson Tide in 2023-24.

A starter in 33 of the team’s 36 contests, he averaged 26.3 minutes per game for the Tide, which reached the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Griffen — his campus visit to KU is to begin Saturday — hit 45.4% of his shots including 39.2% from 3 (74-of-189) during the 2023-24 season. He cashed 64 of 79 free throws for 81%. Overall he had 68 assists to 52 turnovers.

Griffen scored eight points with no assists and three turnovers in an 86-72 Final Four semifinal loss to national champ UConn. He had 19 points, four rebounds and an assist in an 89-87 victory over North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds in an 89-82 Elite Eight win over Clemson.

Griffen has been on KU’s campus before. He visited Kansas as a senior at Richardson (Texas) High School.

Griffen was 11-of-22 from 3 in Alabama’s first four NCAA Tournament games. In the Final Four semifinal loss to UConn, he went 2-for-5 from 3. He scored in double figures 19 times this past season and has two years of college eligibility remaining.

As a high-school prospect in the class of 2022, Griffen was ranked No. 61 by ESPN, No. 49 by 247Sports and No. 68 by Rivals.

At Richardson (Texas) High, he finished his high school career with over 2,000 points. He averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals on his way to earning District 7-6A Offensive MVP honors during his senior season. He scored a game-high 25 points over No. 1-ranked Compass Prep at a national tournament over Thanksgiving.

He chose Alabama over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Georgia and Kansas State, among others.

“During the (NCAA) Tournament run, Griffen made headlines for his love of professional wrestling,” wrote Matt Stahl of al.com. “Before the Crimson Tide lost to UConn, he said a win over the Huskies would compare to The Ultimate Warrior’s victory over Hulk Hogan.”

He’s considered a future NBA player.

“At 6-6, he’s the ideal off-ball or wing prospect for an NBA team who needs a scoring punch as a complementary piece,” wrote Nick Crain of SI.com. “Especially from beyond the arc, Griffen can get hot in a hurry.

“On the defensive end, Griffen has the size, speed and strength to guard several positions. As such, he should be an easy fit in any system at the NBA level. Furthermore, he is able to make things happen with the ball in his hands when needed, making him the type of prospect who can slot in a guard-heavy lineup or even as more of an off-ball combo forward.”

Griffen’s dad, Ron, played at North Texas from 1988 to ’93.

Acuff — his visit to KU is set to begin Friday — is originally from Detroit. He’s said to have KU, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan, Houston, Alabama, DePaul, UConn, Indiana, Ohio State, LSU, Providence and others on his list.

“Just the way my family is, my dad and mom always taught me to take my time with everything,” Acuff said, per Rivals.com. “I just want to take my time because I want to pick the right school in the end.”

Acuff averaged 20.4 points and 5.5 assists per game for IMG Academy this past season.

“I know that I’m always going to win my matchups,” Acuff said in an interview with 247Sports.com. “It comes from my family. We have a whole family of basketball players and I think I was just blessed with tools. Also my dad (Darius, who played at Eastern Kentucky in late ‘90s) has been training me since I was very little.”

Asked what he’s looking for in a school, Acuff told On3: “I’m going to be looking for a program and a coach that is going to let me do me and let me rock out. I want to play with a coach who is going to teach me right from wrong and be there to support me. I’ve thought some about the pro stuff, I want to go to college though. Yes, college for sure.”

Of KU, he told 247Sports.com: “It’s mostly about what coach Self does with his guards. I’ve seen the development they do with their guards. And Dajuan Harris, who he has now, he just lets him run his team.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.com wrote this about Acuff: “Acuff’s scoring and playmaking presence was a constant for IMG (at a national tournament scouted by 247). He has good positional size, a strong frame to absorb contact, and a ton of craft to his game. He changes pace extremely well, has a soft floater game, good dexterity and a ton of wrong-footed finishes and passes in his game. He was also a consistent shooting threat from behind the arc with good touch and rotation. There were times when the ball got stuck in his hands, but he showed pinpoint passing ability as times as well. He threw lobs as well as anyone and also nailed shooters in their shot-pocket around the perimeter.”