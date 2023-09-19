Kansas Athletics announces sellout of Kansas football’s Saturday home game against BYU

LAWRENCE — Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday that the Kansas football team’s home game Saturday against BYU is sold out.

This marks the fourth time since Lance Leipold became head coach ahead of the 2021 season that the Jayhawks are going to be able to enjoy a sellout crowd in Lawrence during the Leipold era. The other three times all came during the 2022 season, for Kansas’ games against Duke, Iowa State and TCU. Across the past three sellouts, the Jayhawks have a 2-1 record.

“Rear view mirror reminds us where we came from - proud of the progress we’ve made,” KU athletic director Travis Goff posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “The windshield shows us where we’re heading - sellouts will be the norm. Grateful for our fans and fired-up for a big-time home field advantage on Saturday!”

This game will also serve as the Big 12 Conference opener for both Kansas (3-0) and BYU (3-0). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with the game being televised on ESPN. The Jayhawks have wins this season against Missouri State, Illinois and Nevada, while the Cougars have victories this season against Sam Houston, Southern Utah and Arkansas.

Kansas will likely be the favorite when the game does kick off this weekend, but by no means should BYU be overlooked. The Cougars are looking to establish themselves in a new conference. The Jayhawks will be tested just as they have been the past couple weeks.

“We need the fans out there,” junior quarterback Jalon Daniels said Tuesday, not long before the announcement of the sellout. “I mean, they make a big difference in how the game goes. When we went out there in Nevada, their crowd was out there. That was my first time since last year being able to feel the difference between being at a home game and being at an away game. And the difference between the crowd being with you and against you, is definitely there.”

Daniels continued: “I would definitely say pack the Booth. We need you guys. It’s the Big 12 opener.”

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold watches his team prepare for a game against Nevada on Sept. 16, 2023, in Reno, Nevada.

RELATED: Kansas football releases depth chart for Big 12 Conference opener against BYU

RELATED: 3 key observations from Kansas football’s 31-24 win against Nevada

RELATED: Kansas football vs. Nevada recap: Jayhawks win to start the 2023 season 3-0

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Athletics announces sellout of Kansas football’s BYU game