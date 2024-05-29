Kansas athletic director Travis Goff receives contract extension through 2031

KU athletic director Travis Goff isn’t leaving Lawrence any time soon.

The Star confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Goff and KU have agreed to an extension to keep Goff in Lawrence through 2031. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The university announced later on Wednesday that Goff’s base salary will increase to $1.3 million. Goff’s contract runs through May 31, 2031, and his title will be elevated to “Director of Athletics/Vice Chancellor for Athletics.”

Goff became Kansas’ new AD back in 2021. The Dodge City native graduated from Kansas back in 2002.

Goff’s initial contract with Kansas was set to end on June 30, 2026, with a compensation of $700,000 per year. The new contract is a significant raise for Goff — who was the lowest-paid athletic director in the Big 12 Conference at the time he signed his first contract.

In Goff’s short tenure, he’s done quite a bit for the Jayhawks.

He oversaw the hiring of KU football coach Lance Leipold — who took KU to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2007-08. He also has ensured Leipold remained with the Jayhawks with multiple contract extensions.

He’s also hired new coaches in several others sports: baseball (Dan Fitzgerald), soccer (Nate Lie) and golf (Lindsay Kuhle). Fitzgerald recently led the Jayhawks to a 31-23 season, KU’s best finish in a decade.

Under Goff, KU basketball coach Bill Self signed an amended “lifetime” contract at the start of the 2023-24 season, and Goff’s tenure includes KU men’s basketball winning the national championship in 2022.

Additionally, Goff has been a big proponent of the renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and KU’s Gateway District, as well as ongoing renovations to historic Allen Fieldhouse.