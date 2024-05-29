Kansas athletic director Travis Goff receives contract extension through 2031

KU athletic director Travis Goff isn’t leaving Lawrence any time soon.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Wednesday afternoon that Goff signed a contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence until 2031. The Star can confirm KU and Goff have agreed to an extension with details to be announced later today.

Goff became Kansas’ new AD back in 2021. The Dodge City native graduated from Kansas back in 2002.

Goff’s initial contract with Kansas was set to end on June 30, 2026, with a compensation of $700,000 per year. According to Thamel, the new contract will be a significant raise for Goff — who was the lowest-paid athletic director in the Big 12 Conference at the time he signed his first contract.

In Goff’s short tenure, he’s done quite a bit for the Jayhawks.

He oversaw the hiring of KU football coach Lance Leipold — who took KU to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2007-08. He also has ensured Leipold remained with the Jayhawks with multiple contract extensions.

He’s also hired new coaches in several others sports: baseball (Dan Fitzgerald), soccer (Nate Lie) and golf (Lindsay Kuhle). Fitzgerald recently led the Jayhawks to a 31-23 season, KU’s best finish in a decade.

Under Goff, KU basketball coach Bill Self signed an amended “lifetime” contract at the start of the 2023-24 season, and Goff’s tenure includes KU men’s basketball winning the national championship in 2022.

Additionally, Goff has been a big proponent of the renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and KU’s Gateway District, as well as ongoing renovations to historic Allen Fieldhouse.