Kansas athletic director Travis Goff, men's basketball coach Bill Self react to NCAA news
Check out what Kansas athletic director Travis Goff and men's basketball coach Bill Self had to say this week after they learned the NCAA news.
Check out what Kansas athletic director Travis Goff and men's basketball coach Bill Self had to say this week after they learned the NCAA news.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
With fantasy basketball drafts happening all around, this article offers a quick overview on what to do with each first-round position in fantasy drafts.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every game on the Week 6 slate, along with some DFS tips.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."