Kansas AD Travis Goff receives new 7-year contract: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas athletic director Travis Goff is getting a brand new deal to stay in Lawrence long-term.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Goff is set to receive a seven-year contract through 2031. Goff was the Big 12’s lowest-paid AD with a yearly salary of around $750K.

His new contract ups his salary to an average of $1.6 million per year over the next seven years, which soars to near the top of the conference.

Goff has been instrumental in progressing KU athletics by hiring and retaining head football Lance Leipold after he led Kansas to two straight bowl berths in his first three seasons for the first time since 2007-08.

Goff also helped orchestrate $450 million renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, including a new conference center and multi-use facilities allowing year-round use and driving economic development in Lawrence.

Goff also helped Allen Fieldhouse undergo $50 million worth of renovations.

KU now has head basketball coach Bill Self on a lifetime contract after a national championship in 2022, Leipold signed through 2029 and Goff through 2031.

