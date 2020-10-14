Kansas 101: TV schedule, playoff stats, Goodyear tires and more

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs kicks off the Round of 8 with a trip to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. Catch all the live action at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday (NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Before the race weekend, take some time to catch up on a few important details.

TRACK DETAILS

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile track located in Kansas City, Kansas. First opened in 1999, the Cup Series began racing at the track in 2001 with Jeff Gordon winning the inaugural race. The upcoming race will mark the 30th NASCAR premier series event in the track‘s history.

Dynamic changes were made in 2012, repaving and reconfiguring the asphalt layout. Currently, the track features a 2,207-foot back straightaway with a curved 2,721-foot fronstretch. There are 15 degrees of banking in the turns, with 5 degrees on the backstretch and 10.4 degrees on the frontstretch.

STAGE LENGTHS

Stage 1 will end at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 160 and the Final Stage at Lap 267.

STARTING LINEUP

Chase Elliott is the recipient of this week‘s Busch Pole Award after a dominant performance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last weekend. Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. follow suit to round out the top five.

The lineup was determined using NASCAR‘s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver‘s final race finish position, 25% of the owner‘s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

RULES PACKAGE

The 2020 NASCAR rules package for intermediate-sized tracks will be in effect with a tapered spacer used to achieve a target of 550 horsepower. The cars will use aero ducts in addition to other aerodynamic devices to increase downforce.

GOODYEAR TIRES

Kansas Speedway is not considered to be a high tire-wear track, but it has aged some since its repave in 2012. Teams can expect to see approximately a second and a half of fall-off in lap times over the course of a full fuel run.

Cup Series teams will get nine sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for the race, while Xfinity Series teams will get five sets and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series teams will get four sets.

Teams in all three national series will run the same left-side tire code, but the Cup cars will run a different right-side tire code this weekend that is designed to provide more grip.

PLAYOFF STATS TO KNOW

— Three drivers who advanced to the Round of 8 matched or improved their deepest playoff run: Chase Elliott (R8), Alex Bowman (R12) and Kurt Busch (R8).

— Kevin Harvick is the only repeat winner during this season‘s playoffs with wins at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

— Kurt Busch has made the playoffs seven times during the elimination format but has never made it to the Championship 4, the most playoff appearances by a current playoff driver without making the season finale.

— Alex Bowman is the only Round of 8 driver without a win at either of the three tracks.

Source: Racing Insights

INTERACTIVE COVERAGE

For a more interactive experience, head over to NASCAR.com or the NASCAR app to check out an enhanced Race Center, live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the customizable live leaderboard with Scanner, and the return of Drive (featuring in-car cameras).

2019 RACE WINNER

Denny Hamlin was the class of the field all afternoon, leading a race- and career-high 153 laps at Kansas Speedway. Starting outside of the top 20, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver quickly worked his way through the field, holding off a hard-charging Chase Elliott and leading the final 51 laps for his second career win at the track

ACTIVE KANSAS WINNERS

Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin (three wins each); Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano (two each); Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman (one each).