Kansas 101: Trends to watch, tire info, rule changes

After April showers and sparks at Dover, the NASCAR Cup Series opens the first weekend of May with a trip to Kansas Speedway in the “Sunflower State.”

Last year, 23XI Racing swept the events at the 1.5-mile oval as Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace continued the rise of the Denny Hamlin-Michael Jordan co-owned team in its sophomore campaign. Before the green flag drops for 400 miles in the heart of the Great Plains, check out the trends to watch ahead of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), notable moments at Kansas, tire info and interactive options to follow the race.

WHO’S THE NEXT FIRST-TIME WINNER OF 2023?

Eight different winners have snagged the checkered flag through 11 races this season, and with Toyota gaining momentum after Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Dover, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace can hold down the fort for the manufacturer at a track each has found recent success at.

Both Hamlin and Wallace remain winless in 2023, but Wallace could relieve pressure by clinching his first playoff berth Sunday and defending his crown at the track. Gains have been few and far between for the No. 23 team as it has only produced one top five and two top 10s this season. Wallace currently sits 21st in the Cup Series standings, 15 points below the playoff cutline.



📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— Toyota owns five of the last seven victories at Kansas.

— Three of the last four Kansas winners marked their first win of the season at the track.

— Ryan Blaney owns a three-race top-10 finish streak entering Sunday.

— The last eight races on 1.5-mile tracks were won by different drivers.

(Via Racing Insights)

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

2001: Jeff Gordon wins inaugural Kansas race | WATCH



2004: Joe Nemechek outduels Ricky Rudd to sweep Kansas weekend | WATCH



2015: Logano spins Kenseth in closing laps at Kansas | WATCH



2022: Kurt Busch scores Kansas victory in Jordan brand car | WATCH

Story continues

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, May 6

— 5:05 p.m. ET: Practice (FS1, MRN)

— 5:50 p.m. ET: Qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Sunday, May 7

— 3 p.m. ET: AdventHealth 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after being extended for this season’s first five races.

Goodyear ran a different tire code for the Kansas playoff race last year with the Next Gen car versus the spring race, and Sunday will see a return of that tire code from last fall’s race. It’s also the same setup that was used at Auto Club and Las Vegas already this season. Each Cup team will have one set of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and an additional eight for Sunday’s race.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

