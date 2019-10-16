Kansas 101: Rules package, TV times, stats and more

In a high-stakes elimination race, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

TRACK DETAILS

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval with an asphalt surface. The track features 17-20 degrees of variable banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of variable banking on the frontstretch and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The inaugural race at the track was won by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon on Sept. 30, 2001.

RULES PACKAGE

The setup for Kansas will follow the 2019 rules package with aero ducts and a tapered-spacer engine generating a targeted 550 horsepower.

Each team is allowed three sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for practice, one set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race (nine sets plus one transferred from practice or qualifying).

Last repaved in 2012, the weathering track surface has led to slightly increased lap times and tire fall-off. Throughout the race, teams will likely opt for four-tire stops to maintain balanced grip entering and exiting the corners.

“We have a new left-side tire for Kansas, with a construction update that we have been rolling into most tracks over this season, paired with a right-side tire the teams have a good notebook on after having run it seven times already this year,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “What we have seen at Kansas over the past several races is that the track surface has weathered a bit and will wear tires. This right-side tire is also designed to lay rubber, so that will lead to the track changing throughout the weekend as multiple racing grooves are created.”

STATS

— Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano have combined to win four of the last six Kansas playoff races, with each winning a pair.

— Chase Elliott took home the checkered flag at Kansas in the fall of 2018 at 22 years old, making him the youngest Kansas winner in Monster Energy Series history. The victory was one of only five Kansas races won by a driver under 30.

— Last fall, the final green-flag stretch was 101 laps, making it one of only two Kansas races with a final green-flag stretch of more than 100 laps.

— A stage winner has never gone on to win the race at Kansas.

— Twice a Kansas playoff race winner has gone on to win the championship: Jimmie Johnson in 2008 and Martin Truex Jr. in 2017.

LIVE COVERAGE

The final race in the Round of 12 will air live Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streamed on the NBC Sports App. Listen in to live radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Also, follow along on NASCAR.com for live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the live leaderboard, Drive (featuring in-car cameras) and RaceView (subscription: in-car audio, stats, more). Be sure to set your lineup in Fantasy Live and make your picks in the Props Challenge.

2018 RACE WINNER

Chase Elliott dominated the race late, leading the final 44 laps to secure his third victory of the season and lock himself into the Round of 8. The fall finish was the first and only win of Elliott‘s career at Kansas Speedway.

ACTIVE KANSAS WINNERS

Kevin Harvick (three); Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. (two wins each); Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman (one win each).