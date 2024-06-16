Kane on ‘unbelievable’ Bellingham as England scrap past Serbia for Euro win

Harry Kane believes Jude Bellingham ‘deserves all the praise he’s getting’ after the 20-year-old scored the only goal of the game as England defeated Serbia 1-0.

Gareth Southgate’s side managed to narrowly scrap past against their Serbia to head to the top of Group C, after Jude Bellingham’s powerful header early in the first half secured the Three Lions all three points.

England captain Kane admitted their opponents made his work for their win, after a below par performance in the second half despite only having a single goal advantage:

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Kane said. “Serbia posed some good threats, very physical with the long balls, reliance on second balls, and I thought we dealt with it really well.

“There was a spell in the first half where we were camped in our box a little bit and we found it difficult to get out, but overall I think we deserved the win. In the group, like I touched on before it’s about getting through so it’s an important win today.

“They [Serbia] changed their pressure a little bit and went almost man to man. We could quite keep the ball well enough, but it’s a tough game they’re a good team with some really good players, they have a good structure, physical and make it a battle but we stood up to it well.

A clean sheet in any game is important and it’s good that we got one today.”

England were helped by the brilliance of Bellingham, not only in his victory sealing goal, but his overall performance on and off the ball.

When asked to describe the match winning 20-year-old, Kane mounted heavy praise on the Real Madrid midfielder for his decisive role in the victory:

“Unbelievable player. He deserves all the praise he’s getting at the moment. Just the way he plays, the confidence he plays with, and also the way he affects games.

“It’s important for people in his position to get goals and assists and that’s what he does. It was a great run into the box, and he finished it off nicely.”

England face Denmark in their next match of Group C, after the Danes could only muster a draw against Slovenia. Victory for Southgate’s men will see them qualify for the knockout stages.