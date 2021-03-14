Kane scores for 3rd straight game, leads Sharks past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane scored for the third straight game, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kevin Labanc and Dylan Gambrell also scored for the Sharks, who have their first three-game winning streak this season. That includes victories on consecutive nights during which they have outscored the Ducks 9-1.

Martin Jones had Anaheim's lone goal and Ryan Miller made 30 saves. The Ducks, who are in last place in the West Division, have dropped three straight and are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

Kane continued his goals streak six minutes into the first period when he went coast to coast and beat Miller with a wrist shot. Three of Kane's 11 goals this season have come against the Ducks.

After Max Jones tied it for Anaheim at 5:38 of the second period, Labanc put San Jose back on top 55 seconds later with a one-timer that was set up after a pass by Tomas Hertl. Labanc, who had a goal and two assists Friday night, has scored in two straight games for the second time this season.

Gambrell extended the Sharks' lead to two goals two minutes into the third when he tipped in a loose puck in front of the net for his first goal of the season.

ENDING A DROUGHT

Jones' goal ended a scoring drought for Anaheim that spanned 119 minutes and 59 seconds. He was able to chase a loose puck into the offensive zone, skated up right wing and had a wrist shot that went off Martin Jones' blocker into the net.

It was Max Jones' fourth of the season and his first point in eight games. The Ducks had two prime scoring opportunities in the first period but could not convert. Danton Heinen was stopped on a breakaway and Max Comtois hit the post.

INJURY REPORT

The Ducks announced before the game that center Carter Rowney will miss 4-6 months after he underwent surgery Friday to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. ... Anaheim center Derek Grant was scratched from Saturday's game due to an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Continue their road trip in Vegas on Monday. San Jose is 0-2-1 against the Golden Knights this season.

Ducks: Travel to Colorado on Tuesday. Anaheim has a 2-0-2 mark against the Avalanche.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports