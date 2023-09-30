Kane Patterson leaves Vanderbilt football vs. Missouri with apparent injury

Vanderbilt football linebacker Kane Patterson left Saturday's game against Missouri during the second quarter with an apparent injury. After halftime, he came out onto the sideline on crutches.

Patterson went down on the field after making a tackle during the second quarter and had to be helped off the field by two trainers. It is unclear what his status is for the rest of the game for Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC).

Prior to the injury, Patterson had three tackles, including a tackle for loss. He has been one of Vanderbilt's starting linebackers this season at the weakside position in his second year after transferring from Clemson.

Patterson's listed backup on the depth chart is Nick Rinaldi, but freshman Bryan Longwell replaced Patterson out of halftime. Patterson's brother, Langston Patterson, primarily plays the MIKE position but is another option as well.

Vanderbilt does not provide official updates on the status of injured players during games.

Missouri led, 17-7, at halftime.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean.

