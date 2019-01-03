Kane makes eighth NHL All-Star Game, 10 players named for first time

The NHL has announced its rosters for the upcoming All-Star Game, which will be held in San Jose on January 26.

The rosters include six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders from each of the four divisions, with each team required to have at least one selection.

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane will be making his eighth appearance, the most of anyone in the game. At the other end of the spectrum, 10 players will be making their first appearance.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin informed the NHL he will skip the All-Star Game to recuperate for the second half of the season. That decision earned him a one-game suspension from the league.

This year's game will be held on Saturday, instead of the traditional Sunday.

2019 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearance)

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres (2nd)

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (3rd)

F * Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (3rd)

F David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (1st)

F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (6th)

F John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (6th)

D Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators (1st)

D Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers (3rd)

G Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings (2nd)

G Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (7th)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes (1st)

F Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets (2nd)

F Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (1st)

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (4th)

F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (6th)

F Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils (3rd)

D John Carlson, Washington Capitals (1st)

D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets (2nd)

G Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals (4th)

G Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (5th)

Central Division (All-Star appearance)

F Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (8th)

F * Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (3rd)

F Ryan O'Reilly, St Louis Blues (2nd)

F Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche (1st)

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (1st)

F Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (2nd)

D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (1st)

D Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (2nd)

G Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild (3rd)

G Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators (3rd)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearance)

F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (5th)

F Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (1st)

F * Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (3rd)

F Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks (3rd)

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (1st)

D Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks (6th)

D Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings (5th)

D Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (6th)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights (4th)

G John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (2nd)

* Fan-elected captain