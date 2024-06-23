Kane on Lineker comments: ‘Building the lads up with confidence is a much better way of going about it’

Harry Kane has urged former England players like Gary Lineker to “remember what it was like” playing for their country after the former striker’s scathing comments of the Three Lions’ performance against Denmark.

On his podcast The Rest Is Football, Lineker labelled the performance in the 1-1 draw with Denmark as “s***” and hit out at manager Gareth Southgate by claiming the players were “lost tactically”.

And asked for his thoughts on the comments made by Lineker, Kane urged ex players who are now pundits to try and help the team.

“I’d never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who has worn the shirt and who knows what it’s like to play for England,” he said.

“I think maybe what ex players and ex players who are pundits now have got to realise is that it’s very hard not to listen to it, especially for some players who are not used to it or some players who are new to the environment.

“I always feel like they have a responsibility. I know they’ve got to be honest and give their opinion but also there’s a responsibility of being an ex England player that a lot of players look up to.

“People do care about what they say and do listen to them. Like I touched on, everyone has their opinion, and the bottom line is we haven’t won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is.

“It’s not digging anyone out but it’s just the reality that they do know that it’s tough to play in these major tournaments and tough to play for England.

“I’d never disrespect any ex player but all I’d say is just remember what it was like to wear the shirt and that their words are listened to. Some of the lads, I don’t know how many of the lads, you do hear it and we all want to win a major tournament.

“I’m sure they want us to win a major tournament and being as helpful as they can and building the lads up with confidence is a much better way of going about it.”

