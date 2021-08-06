Kane they fix it? Getir signs partnership with cash-strapped Spurs

(Getir)

GETIR has signed a three-year partnership with Spurs as it jostles for name recognition and market share in the fast-growing grocery delivery sector.

The deal is the company’s first sports tie-up since it launched in London in January. It now operates in Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool and Bristol with plans for further outposts in 15 UK cities by the end of the year.

Getir branding will appear across stadium advertising for the first time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend for the pre-season game with Arsenal.

Financial details have not been disclosed, but it comes at a critical time for Spurs which expects to take a £200million revenue hit from the absence of crowds at matches and cancelled concerts.

(Pool via REUTERS)

It took out a £175m Covid loan to see it through the crisis which was repaid after a £250million institutional fundraiser in June.

Online car-seller Cinch became Tottenham’s first official sleeve partner in January, with Dulux signing up in April: the paint firm sparked a social media rumpus after suggesting its sheepdog mascot might do a better job than the team’s existing defence.

Turancan Salur, Getir’s UK general manager, said: “We have worked hard to deliver groceries in minutes, much like on the pitch where every second counts.”

Spurs' chief commercial officer Todd Kline said: “Getir pride themselves on being innovative, are dedicated to minimising their impact on the environment, and put people, as well as world-class technology, right at the heart of everything they do.

“We look forward to working closely with them in the years to come.”

For now, most fans would be happy if Getir could help deliver wantaway Harry Kane - or maybe even the newly-free Lionel Messi.

