Kane after England disappoint in 1-1 with Denmark: ‘We know we can improve’

Kane after England disappoint in 1-1 with Denmark: ‘We know we can improve’

Harry Kane says the England players “know we can improve” after the Three Lions struggled to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark.

After narrowly defeating Serbia in their first group stage match of Euro 2024 on Sunday, Gareth Southgate’s men headed to Frankfurt to face Denmark, knowing victory would confirm top spot in Group C.

Once again the Three Lions started the match as the more dominant side, and they were rewarded for this when Kane tucked away Kyle Walker’s pullback in the 18th minute to give England the lead.

However, like against Serbia, Southgate’s side failed to build on their advantage with Morten Hjulmand firing the Danes level on 34 minutes.

England looked the second best side for the rest of the match, in what was yet another sluggish performance from one of the tournament favourites.

Speaking after the match, Kane admitted that his side know they need to improve but refused to get drawn into the disappointment of the result:

“We’ve said before the tournament, there’s no easy game. That’s showing, there’s levels we can reach and we can be better with and without it.

“But the sign of a good team is to find results when you’re not playing your best.

“We know we can improve. There’ll be a lot of noise, a bit of disappointment back home, but we experienced this when we drew to Scotland in the last Euros.

“We’re struggling with and without the ball. We’ll have to go away and look at it back, but the pressure hasn’t been quite right in both games, and we haven’t been good enough with the ball top to bottom, that’s me all the way back to [Jordan] Pickford.

“We’re dropping below our level in terms of retaining the ball and playing under pressure.”

Kane also admitted his side were unsure when to press, with there an apparent disconnect between the midfield and the attack:

“It’s something we’ve got to try to get better at, not just when we score,” Kane said.

“We’re starting games well, but when the opponents are dropping a few players deeper we’re not quite sure how to get the pressure on and who’s supposed to be going.

“In the second half we tried to change it with me and Jude [Bellingham] playing in front of their two midfielders and trying to get up – but it was difficult.

“Credit to Denmark, they’re a good side and got to the quarter-finals in the last Euros. Overall, we’ve got to look back and see where we can improve.”

The draw leaves England on four points, with qualification as group winners firmly in their control.